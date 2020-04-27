NBA sets target date for teams to start practicing, but there are rules – Up News Info

Will we see players like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and other NBA stars on the court again this season? It definitely can be.

As state and local governments begin to lift restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is seeking to resume its 2019-20 season and has set "no earlier than May 8" as a target date for teams to begin. to practice again.

The league has been inactive since March 11, when it became the first major sports league in the US. USA In closing as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened.

Donald Trump says top sports could resume as "made for television" events, with no fans, under new White House plan

The NBA plans to modify its guidance regarding the use of team practice facilities and player training. But he has set some strict rules for any restart, noting that the acceleration date of May 8 could be delayed "if events warrant."

These are the restrictions that must be in place for the league to re-inform itself:

No more than four players would be allowed in one facility at a time.

No head coach or assistant could participate.

Group activity is still prohibited, including practice or practice games.

Players are still prohibited from using non-team facilities, such as public health clubs, gyms, or gyms.

Anthony Fauci says sports can come back in the summer without fans: "Just let them play."

Meanwhile, at least two other American sports leagues are exploring a regional solution for their closing seasons.

The Major League Baseball, whose planning for Opening Day 2020 came and went last month, said a few weeks ago that it is considering an option to bring the 30 teams together to play at multiple spring training sites in Arizona and Florida. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that among the scenarios his league is considering ending the season it is having up to four NHL stadiums that host three games each day without fans. He called the draft proposal "a test balloon."

The NHL suspended its 2019-20 season on May 12, one day after the NBA closed.