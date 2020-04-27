Movie piracy spikes during the coronavirus; Uber Cinema Food Delivery UK – Up News Info

A report by MUSO, the London-based data company focused on digital piracy, claims that there has been a huge increase in movie piracy during the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers highlight that there was a large increase in visits to online movie piracy sites when comparing the last seven days of February and the last seven days of March 2020. The territory with the highest increase was Italy (66%), followed by India (63%) and Spain (50%). Other selected countries include the USA. USA (41% increase), the United Kingdom (43%) and France (41%). The total number of visits in the US USA During March 2020 it was 1,082,933,014.

The Uber taxi app is partnering with British exhibitor Curzon to launch a food delivery initiative in the cinema that companies say will allow people to reproduce the film experience in their living rooms. Available through the Uber Eats app during lockdown, people will be able to order a "home theater package" that includes popcorn, snacks, a gourmet hot dog, and negroni slush. The new item also includes a cup holder cushion, a sign warning people to turn off their phones, and a 50% discount coupon for Curzon Home Cinema.

UK Directors CEO Andrew Chowns retires this week after 10 years at the helm of the organization representing UK filmmakers. During his tenure, membership has grown from 4,000 to 7,500. It offers services from legal support to training opportunities and professional development. Chowns has promoted salary increases for independent directors and has lobbied in Europe to update copyright legislation for the digital age, as well as leading negotiations with SVOD and digital platforms to ensure directors receive adequate compensation. Andy Harrower will take office on May 4.