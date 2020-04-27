Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle accident on I-25 at Lonetree

A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 25 in Douglas County.

The accident happened around 4:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near the RidgeGate interchange, said police Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

The motorcycle driver, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, Lewis said.

A 2014 Jeep was involved in the incident. The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene, Lewis said. An investigation is ongoing. The southbound lanes of the highway have been closed due to the incident and traffic is being diverted.