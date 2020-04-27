More than 700 deaths from coronavirus in Colorado as state begins to reopen – Up News Info

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado reached 13,879 on Monday, with 706 deaths and 2,485 hospitalizations.

At least 66,341 people in Colorado have been tested for COVID-19. Authorities estimate that the number of actual cases in the state is several times greater than the number of confirmed cases, with around 65,000 to 75,000 infected with the new coronavirus.

As of Monday, 776 people were currently hospitalized with the disease and 53 had been discharged from hospitals or transferred to a lower level of care in the past 24 hours, according to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. .

The new coronavirus causes mild symptoms in many patients, but it can be serious or fatal for elderly patients or those with underlying health conditions.

The state-wide home stay order expired Monday when Polis released new guidelines that allow some companies to reopen on Monday and in the coming days. The reopening of the state will have to happen in phases, he said, stressing that ending the state-wide stay-at-home order does not mean a return to pre-pandemic life.

The new guidelines do not apply in Denver, Boulder, Arapahoe, Jefferson or Adams counties, which have extended their local requests for home stay until May 8.