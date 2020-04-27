More than 700 deaths from coronavirus in Colorado as state begins to reopen – Up News Info

Home Local News More than 700 deaths from coronavirus in Colorado as state begins to...

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado reached 13,879 on Monday, with 706 deaths and 2,485 hospitalizations.

At least 66,341 people in Colorado have been tested for COVID-19. Authorities estimate that the number of actual cases in the state is several times greater than the number of confirmed cases, with around 65,000 to 75,000 infected with the new coronavirus.

As of Monday, 776 people were currently hospitalized with the disease and 53 had been discharged from hospitals or transferred to a lower level of care in the past 24 hours, according to data provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. .

