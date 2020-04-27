Minnesota Vikings agree to terms with 12 undrafted free agents – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with 12 rookie free agents who were not drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The signings include:

– Brady Aiello, T, Oregon

– Jake Bargas, TE, North Carolina

– Dan Chisena, WR, Penn State

– Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida

– Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A,amp;M

– Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

– Jordan Fehr, LB, Appalachian State

– Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE, Pittsburgh

– Tyler Higby, G, State of Michigan

– Jake Lacina, C, Augustana

– Blake Lynch, LB, Baylor

– David Moa, DT, Boise State

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota had a selection of 15 picks, setting a record for the number of picks made by a team in a seven-round draft format, which began in 1994.

The team selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round. With his third pick, offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland dropped the team at n. ° 58.