Minnesota growers slaughter cattle; Stable Food Supply – Up News Info

Producers have to slaughter pigs and chickens due to declining demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minnesota's food supply remains stable, Minnesota's chief agriculture official said Monday.

However, state Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said consumers may see some higher prices, especially if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Minnesota's meat processing capacity has had a major impact as slaughterhouses were temporarily closed due to workers becoming ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Smithfield pork meat plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which receives Minnesota pigs, closed indefinitely, followed by the JBS pork meat plant in Worthington, southwest Minnesota. Petersen said it may take some time before both plants reopen.

As of Sunday, Minnesota had recorded 175 cases of COVID-19 associated with meat processing plants, according to Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health. There have been no deaths.

But Petersen noted that Comfrey Farm Prime Pork in Windom, which temporarily closed last week after at least one employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, has since reopened.

"This is still a very difficult situation for our farmers with these downed plants," Petersen said during Monday's daily briefing on Minnesota's response to the pandemic. He said the state is working to increase capacity at small meat plants around Minnesota.

"The decision to slaughter animals is not an easy one, and it is a very emotional one," Petersen said.

Ad

While some farmers slaughter livestock due to lower demand, Petersen said Minnesota's food supply is stable, thanks to a good amount of product in stores and in storage. But he said there will be occasional disruptions in the supply chain.

"Our goal is to make plants work and keep them running," said Petersen.

Minnesota health officials said Monday that 214 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state in the past 24 hours, and 14 more people died from the disease, including 12 people living in long-term care facilities.

The new numbers bring the state's death toll to 286, with a total of 3,816 confirmed cases statewide. Health officials have said that the actual number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people do not qualify for the tests. More than 1,800 people no longer need to be isolated.

The state reported that 292 patients are currently hospitalized, including 122 in intensive care.

The number of cases in Minnesota continues to grow just as restrictions on staying home are eased on Monday. Last week, Governor Tim Walz outlined plans that allow up to 100,000 people to return to work this week, although schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Most Minnesota cases are in Hennepin County, but there are 399 cases in Nobles County, next to the recently closed JBS pig plant.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)