Minnesota Coronavirus: Wayzata Assisted Life Center to Permanently Close After Deadly Outbreak – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Twin Cities senior center that was evacuated earlier this month after a COVID-19 outbreak announced Monday that it will not reopen.

The non-profit organization Transforming Age said it made "the difficult decision,quot; not to reopen Meridian Manor in Wayzata "as a result of multiple negative COVID-19 impacts."

On April 18, nearly 50 residents moved from Meridian Manor after the Minnesota Department of Health said that most of the facility's staff and managers became ill and were unable to care for residents.

As of Monday, 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 59 residents. Two residents died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In addition, 13 employees have also tested positive and are quarantined at home, Transforming Age said.

"Our mission is first and foremost to serve seniors, and the multiple impacts of COVID-19 have made it impossible for our team at Meridian Manor to continue our mission in the community," said Transforming Age President and CEO Torsten Hirche, in a statement.

Meridian Manor offers professional moving services to all residents at no cost. Residents are also offered free rent in other transforming age communities that have no known cases of COVID-19.

