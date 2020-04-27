Minnesota Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 27, 2020 – Up News Info

6 am .: Up to 100,000 Minnesotans could return to work Monday as restrictions on some noncritical businesses are eased.

Up to 100,000 Minnesotans could return to work Monday as restrictions on some noncritical businesses are eased. 5 am.: An increasing number of US states The US, including Minnesota, plans to join heavily affected European countries this week to begin lifting the blockade measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

An increasing number of US states The US, including Minnesota, plans to join heavily affected European countries this week to begin lifting the blockade measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Last night: Some employees at the Shakopee Amazon warehouse leave work, protesting the working conditions.

Some employees at the Shakopee Amazon warehouse leave work, protesting the working conditions. Yesterday: Check out Sunday's headlines here.

– Monday is a great day for some Minnesota companies as several companies will be operational for the first time in weeks. Up to 100,000 Minnesotans could return to noncritical jobs. It does not mean that the request to stay at home is lifted, that continues until May 4. For more national updates, follow the Up News Info News live blog.

