Minnesota Coronavirus: Minnetonka's Virtual Family Challenge Challenge keeps homebound community engaged – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Sports are not alone under the jurisdiction of school districts. Community education programs are also at stake.

The Minnetonka program is led by Tim Litfin, who is serving his city by being creative.

This is supposed to be the season of outdoor competition. That's part of what a community education division does, but not this year.

"These are difficult times, and I think everyone is looking for signs of normality and hope," Litfin said. "In our case, I think people are searching,‘ Wow, look at that! "

They then went to work to find ways to involve the community in various ways.

"We came up with this … Virtual Family Challenge, and it's doing different things. Every week we have a new challenge," he said. "The first week were things like Tonka's photo, or you're doing a Tonka pose."

And they invited people to submit activity videos as a way to suggest creativity and compete virtually.

“We had families that did all kinds of great things. One was a stunt video, families really liked that. And one was a chalk drawing in the driveway. And these families would vote for each other's winners, and we would award them gift cards for Minnetonka community education classes in the future, "he said.

They have some annual events that are still signatures, that are still up in the air, like the Tonka Tour. Therefore, they try to think of staggered starts and ways to adhere to the rules and allow the program to continue.

"How can we do that differently than we have in the past to make this event possible for people from 42 states who come to this great event," Litfin said. "We believe we can do it if we are allowed to do it."

With a body of water like Lake Minnetonka, who knows what else could come out of creative minds. That is what keeps Litfin moving; obligation to motivate people looking for something to do.

"I think we are doing something different for families, and we are hearing that they appreciate it," he said.

