Minnesota coronavirus: 200,000 pigs may be euthanized due to closure of processing plants – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The closure of several pork processing plants in the Midwest is forcing pig farmers to make difficult decisions in the coming days.

Many will have to slaughter some of their pigs if they have not already started.

The National Pork Board organized a webinar on Sunday to advise farmers on how to slaughter and dispose of pigs. For some, it is the last resort they hope to avoid.

From the seat of his combine, Minnesota pig breeder Dave Mensink said the idea of ​​slaughtering his pigs is no different than growing a field of corn and setting a portion of it on fire before harvest.

"It is a very difficult decision to make, to put an animal that we take care of," Mensink said.

With processing plants closed due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in Worthington and Windom, as well as plants in Iowa and South Dakota, farmers are holding more pigs than they can handle. And with continued growth, many pigs may reach too high a weight to be processed.

David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Meat Producers Association, said there are at least a million pigs ready to be processed in the United States that cannot because of the closings, adding that the number is growing by tens of thousands every day.

"Honestly, it is absolutely tragic to have that conversation because it becomes a waste of food," Preisler said. “We have low prices for pigs and plants that do not accept pigs. So we literally have about 30% too many pigs (to process) in the United States and that's difficult to manage. We are planning, at least creating plans here in Minnesota, probably to crush 200,000 (pigs) in the next two weeks. "

Minnesota is the second largest pork producer in the country, behind only Iowa. With advice from the federal and state governments, as well as veterinarians, farmers are learning how to humanely slaughter and eliminate pigs.

Preisler said the carcasses would be dumped, composted, or rendered, making a dead pig a by-product.

"It could be fertilizer, it could be fats and oils, etc. So it's really really being recycled, "he said.

Whatever happens, it is a loss for farmers, against whom Mensink fights. He has changed the diets of his pigs to delay their growth and moved some to an empty barn. The processor it sells to remains open, however, it said its rates have been lowered.

"We have canceled some uploads, but we are very lucky," Mensink said.

Later this week, the JBS pork plant in Worthington may reopen, but Preisler said it would only help slaughter the pigs. Even if that happens, he said it would only alleviate about 10% of the problem.

The financial blow will not only be felt with the loss of pigs. Priesler said farmers may also have to pay for the phase-out process, but they hope that government programs can help cover those costs.

"Because honestly, it just adds insult to injury," he said.

It is still unclear how all of this affects pork prices in the supermarket. USDA data shows that pig prices have fallen more than 40% since the beginning of the month to $ 34.21 per 100 pounds in Minnesota and Iowa, as of April 24. The five-year average price during this time of year is closer to $ 60 per 100 pounds. Priesler said the closure of the restaurants was the main culprit.

"Sixty percent of all bacon was eaten in restaurants, and as that evaporated, it just drastically lowered the price of bellies, and bellies are what turns into bacon," he said.

With such a large supply and limited demand, a drop in prices is expected. But if the processing plants don't reopen soon, Preisler said there will suddenly be a supply problem that could push prices up again.

"We will still have a pork industry in Minnesota when we get to the other end of this, but it will look different," he said.

