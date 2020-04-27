Michelle Visage says Jessie J is a "cold,quot; person

Bang Showbiz picked up a video clip earlier this week in which Michelle Visage targeted Jessie J. The reality star referred to the "Price Tag,quot; artist as a "totally cool person."

Michelle Visage, who has a role as a judge in RuPaul & # 39; s Drag RaceHe claims he ran into Jessie during one of his stops in Australia, but says Jessie is not such a good person. When asked about Nicki Minaj, however, Michelle had nothing but good things to say.

Minaj fans know that Nicki was a guest judge on RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race during the season 12 premiere. During an interview with Gay Times magazine, Michelle said that the main thing she appreciated about Nicki was her authenticity.

Michelle stated that she did not want to use the term "real,quot; because it is not a great way to explain it, however there is no question that Nicki has a sincere, heartfelt, and very genuine vibe about herself that many other superstars may not have. to have.

Michelle said in the interview that she didn't know if Nicki was going to be a good person or not, like the way Jessie J treated them in Australia. The 51-year-old reality star went on to say he didn't care if the magazine chose to publish his comments or not.

The fact of the matter, at least according to Michelle, is that Jessie J was not a good person, and she has no problem saying that. According to Visage, after meeting Jessie, she is now very cautious about meeting her idol, Madonna, because she once looked at Jessie as an icon.

Michelle said it is one of the main reasons why she does not want to meet Madonna. She doesn't want the disappointment of seeing that her supposed "idol,quot; is just a normal person. "I don't want to be disappointed," said the reality star.

So far Jessie J has not responded to anything Visage has said. These days, the singer has been busy dating the hateful eight alum, Channing Tatum. The couple reportedly separated briefly, but have since been seen together again.



