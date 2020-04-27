Michael Jordan's legacy was not complete at 28, and neither is Mike Trout

Once upon a time, Michael Jordan had a reputation.

As described in "The Last Dance," the 10-episode series that ESPN must watch about the greatest basketball player of all time, during the first more than six years of his NBA career, Jordan was primarily known as the first scoring machine. the kind of superstar who collected every possible individual accolade, but whose team won never won his last game of the season.

Does that sound familiar to you, baseball fans? Does the name of some superstar swim and hook you?

In his first seven regular seasons, MJ averaged 32.6 points per game, won two NBA MVP awards – three Sporting News MVP awards – five scoring titles, Rookie of the Year, one All-Star MVP award, and one Defensive Player of the Year award. He did things in those years that hardly seemed possible to a normal human.

But his seasons always ended in disappointment. Their first three years in the league, the Jordan Bulls were eliminated in the first round. His fourth year, the Bulls reached the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. His fifth and sixth year, the final of the Eastern Conference.

However, every year ended without a championship. His legacy as an NBA superstar was a great "Yes, but …" before the 1990-91 Eastern Conference finals.

"Up until that point, it was the stigma that Michael Jordan, all he does is win goalscoring titles, never win championships," MJ said in Episode 4 of "The Last Dance," which aired Sunday night. "That was my opportunity to enter the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson category."

As you know, that was the year the Jordan Bulls finally beat the Pistons in the conference finals, then moved on to the Lakers in the Finals to claim the championship.

It was the first of six titles the Jordanian Bulls would win, and it seems silly now, looking back, that anyone could have remotely thought that Jordan didn't have what it took to bring a team to a title. He was clearly the best player in his sport, fueled by natural talent and motivated by internal motivation to stop at nothing to succeed.

It wasn't that he wasn't able to win a title, he just hadn't done it yet. And do you remember what the GOAT rings said when the producers asked you about it?

"(He) ate me," he said, his face saying more than his words. "He did it. He did it."

Jordan did not win his first title until he was 28 years old. He won six from 28 to 35, even with a year off in between to play baseball.

Mike Trout is 28 years old. He is the best player in his sport. He has won three American League MVP awards, and his "worst,quot; career ending in MVP voting is fourth, and that was the year he only played 114 games. He's done things in his first eight full seasons that hardly seem possible to a normal human.

Like Michael Jordan at 28, Mike Trout's final legacy has yet to be written.

Now don't go ahead. I'm not saying that Trout's angels are set to win six World Series titles in the next eight years. Basketball is a very different sport from baseball, obviously. A player can have a much greater impact on a game on the basketball court than any baseball player can do daily on the diamond. Jordan could play basketball on each possession, but Trout can only have an offensive hit every nine hitters.

Here's what I'm saying: Attempts to write Mike Trout's enduring legacy at 28 are silly.

Like Jordan, Trout will need more help from his teammates. On the basketball court, Jordan could lead his team to the playoffs, it helps more teams make it to the NBA playoffs than the MLB postseason, but until his teammates stepped up their game, Jordan's legacy didn't. was complete. At some point, Trout will need some sort of constant excellence from his team's pitchers; The constant health of the pitchers would be a good first step, if the Angels are going to come in and win regularly in October.

And yes, the first October of Trout was not great. He went 1-for-12 with a home run when the Royals swept the Angels. But he was only 23 years old. His legacy was not yet fully written, just as it is not yet written at age 28.

Just ask MJ. "Finally," he said, recalling the first title, "I fit somewhere in the category of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson."

Just because Trout doesn't have Derek Jeter, Buster Posey, or David Ortiz's October pedigree yet doesn't mean it won't when ESPN finally airs its 10-part documentary about him in 2049.