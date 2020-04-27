Michael Jordan's hatred for Isiah Thomas, & # 39; Bad Boy & # 39; Pistons is still very very real

Bad boys, bad blood.

There have been few rivalries as vitriolic and hate-filled as the late 1980s Bulls teams and the Bad Boy Pistons teams. If Michael Jordan's behavior and responses in Episode 3 of ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;, that bad blood is still boiling today.

"I hated them, and the hatred continues to this day," Jordan said.

However, it did not end there.

"You can show me what you want. There is no way to convince me it was not a 'hole,'" Jordan said of the Pistons guard Isiah Thomas.

The appointment came after the analysis of the Pistons leaving the court without shaking hands with the Bulls players after their defeat in the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas tried to put into perspective that

"When we showed up, it was almost like we were breaking up his party," said Thomas. "… You can go back and watch those old games or whatever. When you lost, you left the floor."

Suffice it to say that Jordan was not a fan of partygoers. The Pistons surpassed the Celtics as the beloved and best team in the Eastern Conference, advancing to three consecutive NBA Finals, winning the Larry O & # 39; Brien Trophy in 1989 and 1990, while taking down the Bulls in three years. in a row. The Bulls, led by an angry and strengthened Jordan, finally brought Detroit down in 1990.

After those three consecutive eliminations, and the beatings at the hands of the Bad Boys, Jordan and the rest of the Bulls grew strong, hoping to "manage the pain,quot; in Detroit instead of being intimidated and pushed due to " Jordan rules. "

It worked. The Bulls made their way in 1990 on their way to their first championship of six that they would win with Jordan at the helm. But if it hadn't been for those Pistons teams, there is a small chance that Jordan is not the championship winner of the basketball legend.

The pain heals, the girls dig scars, Jordan's hatred for Thomas lasts forever.