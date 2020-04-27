Michael Avenatti released from federal prison over COVID-19 concerns

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Lawyer Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are truly pleased that the judge has taken the action he took. He acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Unfortunately, there are many courts across the country that have not. We are fortunate," his attorney Dean Steward told CNN.

Avenatti's legal team claimed that he was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because he contracted pneumonia in 2019.

