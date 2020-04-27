Michael Avenatti released from federal prison over COVID-19 concerns

Lawyer Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are truly pleased that the judge has taken the action he took. He acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Unfortunately, there are many courts across the country that have not. We are fortunate," his attorney Dean Steward told CNN.

Avenatti's legal team claimed that he was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because he contracted pneumonia in 2019.

Avenatti became a household name when he represented Stormy Daniels, the former pron star who alleged that Trump had paid him to remain silent about an alleged night together between the sheets. Trump denied that the matter happened.

Avenatti was convicted earlier this year of trying to extort more than $ 20 million from Nike, as well as two separate allegations of embezzling $ 300,000 from Daniels, and of tax fraud and stealing several million dollars from other customers.

He denies the allegations.