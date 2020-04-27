Messiah: Netflix series canceled after accusations of anti-Islamic sentiment

TV suspense Messiah It has been canceled by Netflix after just one season.

The series starred Michelle Monaghan as a CIA agent investigating an enigmatic figure known as Al-Masih, who builds a legion of followers after claiming that she was sent to Earth by a higher power. In Islamic eschatology, Al-Masih ad-Dajjal is an evil figure comparable to Antichrist, whose name translates as "the false messiah, liar, the deceiver" in Arabic.

One of the stars of the series, Wil Traval, confirmed on Instagram that the series would not return to the streaming service.

"Today is a very sad day," he wrote. "I just received news from Netflix that there will be no second season of Messiah."





After the first season debuted in January, there were complaints that the series contained subtextual anti-Islamic sentiment, with the Royal Jordanian Film Commission (where parts of the series were filmed), including asking Netflix to ban the series. in his country.

In a statement, Netflix said: "Messiah It is a work of fiction. It is not based on any character, figure or religion. Every Netflix shows ratings and feature information to help members make their own decisions about what's right for them and their families. "

While allegations of religious insensitivity may have played a role in the cancellation of the series, it has also been suggested that the current coronavirus pandemic has made international filming schedules much more difficult to coordinate, which may be the factor. key in the decision of the transmission service Do not renew.