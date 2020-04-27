Meryl Streep strips off bathrobe for Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration

WENN

Along with Christine Baranski, the & # 39; Mamma Mia! & # 39; star performs a drunk version of & # 39; The Ladies Who Lunch & # 39; for & # 39; Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration & # 39 ;.

Meryl Streep and Christine Baranski bathrobes to perform a drunken version of "The Ladies Who Lunch" during Stephen SondheimOnline 90th birthday celebration on Sunday April 26 at night.

The couple joined Audra McDonald, with all three drinks during his performance of the melody, from the Sondheim musical "Company", during "Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration".

While Christine opted for a glass of red wine and Audra headed straight for the bottle, Meryl added her own percussion to the presentation with a cocktail shaker, pouring out what appeared to be a martini.

Meryl, Christine, and Audra's performance was just one of a series of star-studded performances at night. But things did not have a great start, with various technical difficulties that made the concert trending on Twitter.

The celebration was already 35 minutes late when the actor and presenter Raul Esparza Suddenly he appeared on the live link and started chatting with Sondheim without knowing that it was being broadcast.

Then after the composer's first night performance Stephen SchwartzEsparza spoke to the camera once again, but a technical problem meant he was completely mute, prompting him to walk away and the link was disconnected.

Watching from home "Hamilton"star Lin-Manuel Miranda he tweeted, "I hope someone is shooting in the Noises Off production right now at # Sondheim90Concert."

Lim-Manuel Miranda watched from his house.

Miranda showed her appreciation for the performance.

"My heart hurts for Raúl in terms of technology, which has organized an unforgettable show. I really can't wait to see it. But WORK IS WAITING … # Sondheim90Concert".

Actress Rachel Bloom He added in his comment: "Someday there will be a musical based on the comment section of this live broadcast of the Sondheim 90th birthday concert, which is now 15 minutes late and still counting."

Rachel Bloom also showed her support.

Proceeds from the live broadcast, which aired on Broadway.com and YouTube, will be donated to ASTEP (Artists Struggling to End Poverty) amid the coronavirus pandemic.