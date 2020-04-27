EntertainmentMeryl Streep is the "ultimate quarantine mood,quot; Shaking Martini and Twitter can't be enough – Up News InfoBy Bradley Lamb - April 27, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Meryl Streep is the "ultimate quarantine mood,quot; Shaking Martini and Twitter can't be enough – Up News Info Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ad