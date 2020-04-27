Meryl Streep drinking a martini in a bathrobe is a great mood

Meryl Streep just served a great mood.

the The Devil Wears Prada Star became the Internet's new favorite social distancing meme after the star-studded night Take me to the world: a celebration of Sondheim's 90th birthday, which paid tribute to the famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim milestone birthday.

Joined to Broadway legends Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, Streep dressed in his best robe, poured himself an elegant martini, and performed a virtual presentation of the Sondheim song "The Ladies Who Lunch,quot; from the musical Company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Delighted by their performance, fans turned to social media to give Streep, McDonald, and Baranski their stamp of approval. One fan wrote: "Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim about Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can't stress this enough, the best frame of mind." Another chimed in, tweeting, "This added ten years to my life."