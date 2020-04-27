Meryl Streep drinking a martini in a bathrobe is a great mood

Meryl Streep just served a great mood.
the The Devil Wears Prada Star became the Internet's new favorite social distancing meme after the star-studded night Take me to the world: a celebration of Sondheim's 90th birthday, which paid tribute to the famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim milestone birthday.
Joined to Broadway legends Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, Streep dressed in his best robe, poured himself an elegant martini, and performed a virtual presentation of the Sondheim song "The Ladies Who Lunch,quot; from the musical Company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Delighted by their performance, fans turned to social media to give Streep, McDonald, and Baranski their stamp of approval. One fan wrote: "Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim about Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can't stress this enough, the best frame of mind." Another chimed in, tweeting, "This added ten years to my life."
Recognizing that their number took place on the first anniversary of the premiere of Avengers EndgameAnother fan joked, "THIS IS OUR GAME OF AVENGERS."
Streep's robe-clad performance wasn't the only moment of the live broadcast that people got excited about. To celebrate Sondheim, Ben platt and Beanie Feldstein they teamed up for a duet of "It Takes Two,quot; by In the woods, another of Sondheim's famous musicals.
Excited to enjoy in the moment with Broadway fans, the Smart booking star shared a video of his performance on Instagram and wrote: "happy birthday mr sondheim,quot;.
He was also present for the celebrations Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, Sutton Foster,Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelli O & # 39; Hara, Aaron Tveit, Stephen Schwartz and more.
