Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald Highlight Sondheim Birthday Concert – Up News Info

Last night Take me to the world: a celebration of Sondheim's 90th birthday The stars' online tribute concert got off to a rocky start: technical difficulties pushed the YouTube special over an hour after its planned "curtain", but the impressive lineup, top-notch performances, and celebratory vibe combined. for a good night.

Check out the concert below.

The show, a Zoom-style benefit (with prerecorded videos and a live segment by presenter Raúl Esparza), benefited artists striving to end poverty and brought together dozens of artists associated with Sondheim to perform the works of the great composer.

Among the highlights:

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald doing a fake "Ladies who have lunch" of Company;

Bernadette Peters singing "No One Is Alone" by In the woods;

"Anyone Can Whistle" by Patti LuPone;

Neil Patrick Harris's "The Witches Rap" from In the woods;

Donna Murphy "Send the Clowns" de A little night music;

Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal duet in "Move On" by Sunday in the park with George;

Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt in "It Takes Two" by In the woods and Victor Garber singing "Johanna" from Sweeney Todd

"Recuerdo" by Laura Benanti from Evening primrose

Also featured were Linda Lavin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa Errico, Judy Kuhn, Randy Rainbow, Lea Salonga, Joanna Gleason, Nathan Lane, Steven Spielberg, Mandy Patinkin, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O & # 39; Hara, Aaron Tveit , Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and, from the cast of Pacific openings at Classic Stage Company, Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma.

See the full concert, sponsored by Broadway.com, below. Individual performances will be published throughout the day.