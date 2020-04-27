'Melrose Place' Cast Cast Remote Meeting for 'Stars In The House' – Up News Info

Cast members of the '90s soap opera Melrose Place – Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga – will meet for tomorrow Stars in the house series of benefits for The Actors Fund.

Organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the Stars in the house The YouTube series has hosted special reunion episodes for weeks, welcoming the casts of Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV and Cabas well as the original Broadway cast of Awaken spring and The Miserables, among others.

On Tuesday, April 28 episode, broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, will present the Melrose cast remembering their years at West Hollywood's most iconic apartment community. The gathering supports The Actors Fund, and viewers can donate as they watch. Viewers can also ask questions and interact with the cast in real time during the show.

"Seth and I believe that in this time of social estrangement and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from beloved shows around the world," said Wesley. “We call these programs TV comfort. And we plan to have even more each week, along with our dear theater friends, everything for The Actors Fund. ”

Live broadcast Stars in the house The series raises money for The Actors Fund's COVID-19 efforts. The episodes of the series are available at Stars in the house website and on YouTube.