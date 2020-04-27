Meet married at first sight: Australian same-sex couple

Need more Married at first sight in your life? You're in luck, because Lifetime is giving viewers an idea of what the Down Under show is like in Married at first sight: Australia and E! News has an exclusive preview.
Married at first sight: Australia Introduces viewers to 12 new couples, including same-sex couples, Tash and Amanda, from the other side of the world. Meet Tash and Amanda in the exclusive look above.
Tash, a bartender and yoga teacher, hoped to find someone who was loving and expressive with his emotions. Amanda, self-proclaimed alpha-female, wanted to find a woman who could love equally and deeply. Amanda's family did not always accept, but that did not stop Amanda from trying to find her soul mate.
In advance of their wedding ceremony, their vows were emotional enough to move their guests to tears and give them goosebumps. See for yourself in the clip above.
"I need you to know, heart to heart, that we will do everything we can to make this work and not give up so easily," Amanda told Tash. "I have a million emotions right now, but I only have one hope, that despite the outcome before us, we can have the best time of our lives and potentially continue a beautiful life together."
Married at first sight: Australia premieres with two-hour episodes that air on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. for life from May 27. Experts John Aiken, Mel Schiling and Dr. Trisha Stafford They matched each couple and the cameras followed them on their wedding days, honeymoons, and back to their normal lives. Did any couple have a happy forever? Married at first sight: Australia will air after new episodes of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will debut on May 20 at 8 p.m. In all life.
