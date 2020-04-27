Meet married at first sight: Australian same-sex couple

Need more Married at first sight in your life? You're in luck, because Lifetime is giving viewers an idea of ​​what the Down Under show is like in Married at first sight: Australia and E! News has an exclusive preview.

Married at first sight: Australia Introduces viewers to 12 new couples, including same-sex couples, Tash and Amanda, from the other side of the world. Meet Tash and Amanda in the exclusive look above.

Tash, a bartender and yoga teacher, hoped to find someone who was loving and expressive with his emotions. Amanda, self-proclaimed alpha-female, wanted to find a woman who could love equally and deeply. Amanda's family did not always accept, but that did not stop Amanda from trying to find her soul mate.