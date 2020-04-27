Mayor provides update on Covid-19 in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says 127 people died from Covid-19 in Detroit last week.

About 10 days ago, the city reached a plateau after the deaths of 947 people.

Duggan says the numbers are still high, but are gradually decreasing week by week.

Duggan also implemented six safe workplace standards for employees to implement before opening.

The standards include tests, daily temperature controls, mandatory masks and hygiene standards.

