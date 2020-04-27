Mayor of San Francisco, London Race on hijacked PPE shipments; New proof of death cases for links to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed on Sunday expressed his frustrations to a national television audience over the hijacked shipments of personal protective equipment targeting the San Francisco health worker and reassessing deaths in the city. in early 2020 to see if they were the result of COVID-19.

Breed was a guest on Up News Info News "Face The Nation,quot; with Margaret Brennan.

In his coronary virus update on Friday afternoon, Breed first expressed anger at the shipments of seized PPE intended for use within the city. They asked him again on Sunday.

"Well, there was a shipment on the way that we had purchased that actually went from China to France," he said. “FEMA has the ability to confiscate part of the PPE at the border, which has happened. It's been very difficult and sometimes going through customs or needing to use a ship instead of a plane, so we've been resourceful. "

"We are fortunate to have amazing people like Marc Benioff, who have really helped work with UCSF, University of California, San Francisco, to get PPE and take him to the hospital and we have shared our resources with each other." But the fact is, this should be a coordinated federal effort. "

Over the past week, the medical examiner in nearby Santa Clara County has reclassified nine deaths originally credited to the flu to now count as coronavirus deaths, including Patricia Dowd, 57, who died on February 6 and perhaps the first victim. die of the disease in the United States.

Two other deaths on February 17 and March 6 were from older men. On Friday, the medical examiner sent a letter to the county Board of Supervisors informing them of the six new classifications.

Of the 29 flu deaths that have been reexamined and tested so far, nine were being credited to COVID-19. And more to come.

"Some cases are not yet closed and were not included in the current COVID-19 death count," medical examiner Dr. Michelle Jorden wrote in the letter.

When asked about the possibility of coronavirus-associated deaths much earlier, Breed revealed that San Francisco has also had one case that has been reclassified as a COVID-19 death and there may be more.

"I know that the governor has asked for more tests to be done on people who died during previous periods before we had cases to determine if they were COVID positive or not," he said. "In fact, one of our first cases of someone who passed away, whom we testify to is someone who passed away from COVID, actually passed away from a heart attack, and once we found out that his mother, who was in the same house, was diagnosed With COVID-19, we went back and tested this guy and found that they had him, too. "

"So I think he had been in the community for some time, but again, the lack of evidence and available resources made it really difficult to know who he really was, who had contracted COVID-19 before we started announcing the numbers."

As of Monday, San Francisco overall had 1,424 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 virus-related deaths.

Breed said that because there are strong family ties between San Francisco and China, his administration began monitoring the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

"We have been monitoring this situation since December last year," he said. “We established an emergency declaration in February. We operate our emergency operations center because of those relationships between people living in San Francisco and their family and friends in various parts of China. "

She said the city has also experienced xenophobia caused by the disease as early as January.

"And we unfortunately had a lot of xenophobia against our Chinese community from the beginning," he said. “I mean, basically, Chinatown was a ghost town in January. And so we had been monitoring this and making adjustments to prepare our city for what we knew would really come here. ”