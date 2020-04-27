Mass production of iPhone 12 reportedly delayed by a month – BGR

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has delayed the mass production of the iPhone 12 by a month due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

All four iPhone 12, 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, 6.7-inch models are still expected to launch this year, but supply may be more limited than usual.

Apple is also concerned about consumer demand due to the global economic downturn.

In the past few weeks, we've seen reports of the iPhone 12's changing release date almost daily. One day, the next flagship iPhone is on the way and ready to launch in time this fall, and the next, it's unclear whether the iPhone 12 will even ship to consumers before the end of the year. Apple, unsurprisingly, has been as obvious as ever about its plans, but according to a report by The Wall Street JournalThe production timeline for the iPhone 2020 line is being delayed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

As the report explains, Apple generally increases mass production of its flagship phone models in early summer to prepare for launch and subsequent launch in mid-September. Sources say that while Apple will continue to make phones starting in the summer months, mass production "will go back about a month."

As a result of the delay in mass production, Apple is reducing the number of mobile devices it plans to produce in 2020 by 20%, one source said. In addition, Foxconn, China's leading iPhone supplier and assembler in China, is said to have stopped hiring at its iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, according to people at the company.

Although factories have begun to reopen in China, Apple's biggest concern now is consumer demand, as the economy in all corners of the world continues to suffer due to the pandemic. How WSJ notes that about two-thirds of iPhone sales occur in the United States and Europe, which is where the virus has been most affected. Even if the USA USA And the UK reopened somehow before the crash, it is unknown if there will be a second wave to watch for.

Furthermore, as previous reports claim, the travel restrictions required by the pandemic have forced Apple to change the way it traditionally develops its devices, as engineers have been unable to visit laboratories or suppliers around the world to offer guidance on how to perform quick adjustments. Instead, sources say Apple's engineering team in the United States made video calls to colleagues in China to guide them through the assembly of iPhone prototypes.

Despite the reported change in plans, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models with OLED displays this fall. They will come in three different sizes: 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, with some expected to support 5G networks as well. We may have had our first look at the design last week.