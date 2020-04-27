Mass. General released a coronavirus simulator. This is what it shows.

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to announce later this week whether the coronavirus order will be extended to close non-core businesses in Massachusetts.

According to a new simulator at Massachusetts General Hospital, the decision must be clear.

As other states across the country began easing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 over the weekend, Boston hospital researchers released the new interactive online tool that predicts a second wave of infections and COVID-19 deaths this summer if closing orders are lifted this spring, both nationwide and in Massachusetts.

According to the MGH simulator, the state business closure order and the stay-at-home notice must remain in effect for another 12 weeks, or until approximately July 20, to avoid a sudden spike in COVID hospitalizations -19 in late summer and keep death toll statewide from the disease, just under 5,000 through the end of August. As of Monday, the COVID-19 death toll in Massachusetts was just over 3,000.

But if the state's current restrictions were allowed to expire in four weeks and be replaced by "minimum restrictions," on May 25, the simulator predicts a catastrophe.

The outbreak would accelerate again in July, killing more than 27,000 people in Massachusetts and infecting more than 2.8 million people, or about 40 percent of the state's population, by the end of August. And if the restrictions were lifted in just two weeks, the model predicts 42,700 deaths, and nearly 3.4 million cumulative COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts alone. In both scenarios, the state's healthcare system would be completely overwhelmed by a second increase in patients that would dwarf the number of hospital beds available, depending on the model.

Jagpreet Chhatwal, MGH project leader, says the simulator is meant to inform coronavirus response efforts in the midst of the rapidly changing and uncertain environment. But the staggering worst-case numbers believe that the somewhat rigid, though illustrative, tool does not correspond to policy options prior to the Baker administration.

The simulator models three different levels of intervention: a complete travel lock, current state orders, and "minimum restrictions," the latter of which does not include state mandates and only "learned social awareness,quot; about the disease.

In reality, such an abrupt retreat to normality is out of the question; Massachusetts and neighboring state officials are planning a gradual reduction of restrictions in which companies can reopen only under strict rules of social distancing. The Baker administration is also channeling resources into containment strategies like testing and contact tracing.

Even with those efforts in mind, Chhatwal told WBUR in an interview on Sunday that the model suggests that the state should not lift the restrictions until the end of June, when the state will have enough evidence to isolate all active COVID-19 cases. .

"Before that, if we lift the restrictions, the virus can spread in the community, which can be difficult to trace," said the MGH researcher and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

Chhatwal added that the state "definitely,quot; should not lift the restrictions on its current expiration date, May 4.

"We could see an increase in the next two to three weeks after the restrictions are lifted," he told WBUR.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters on Monday that "there was no doubt that May 4 is too early,quot; to reopen non-core businesses. Baker has also emphasized that the restrictions will not be lifted until Massachusetts sees a sustained decrease in new coronavirus cases; The governor said Monday that while hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have stagnated, the state is still in the midst of increasing it.

The MGH simulator also modeled the disease trajectory for the entire country and for each of the other 49 states, plus Puerto Rico. It heralds more serious results in states like Georgia that are more aggressively loosening their orders; even gradually lifting the restrictions over the next month could lead to more than 23,000 deaths in Peach state, according to MGH officials.

The implicit warning is similar at the national level.

While the orders have been implemented at the state level, President Donald Trump has pushed to reopen the economy as the number of coronavirus cases across the country appears to stabilize. More recently, even the White House coronavirus response leaders themselves have said that certain rules of social distancing will continue through the summer.

The MGH simulator predicts 1.1 million deaths, and an overwhelming peak of 7.9 million hospitalizations in August, due to COVID-19 if current restrictions were lifted across the board before May 25. But if current interventions remain in effect until June 22, the model predicts 86,000 deaths due to the disease, and the decline in hospitalizations from the peak of 63,800 on April 21.

"Our analysis shows that even a week's time can have a major impact on the future trajectory of COVID-19," Chhatwal said.

