Marin Couple Bakes Treats for Homebound Seniors – Up News Info San Francisco

By Tilly Friedlander

Bay City News Foundation

BOLINAS (Up News Info SF / BCN) – Every morning for the past month, psychologist Richard Heckler and his partner, Karen, head directly to Heckler's colorful and hand-painted Bolinas kitchen. They grab some flour, sourdough and yeast and start their baking day for the elderly in their hometown.

"Richard, my partner in crime, and I were talking about who we could give (our bread) to … we decided to use Nextdoor to see if there was interest because there are a lot of older people in Bolinas," Karen said. "We thought,‘ What if we could bake bread every day and see if anyone wants something? "

The couple named their hobby Bad Monk Bread Company and their product "paind’emic,quot;, referring to the French word for bread (pain) and "emic,quot;

which, they explained, comes from an anthropological term related to culture.

"You can see it as the Bolinas culture, this strange town or the culture of sourdough," Karen said. "I thought it was funny."

Seeking to alleviate some of the fear and anxiety surrounding the coronavirus, the couple began delivering homemade bread with a

note, hoping to extend a little love to those who need it most during this unsettling time.

“The question was: out of our mutual love, what can we do to help other people? And it became a kind of simple and modest answer where we bake bread, "said Richard. “On the first day, we received requests for four loaves, and on the second day we received requests for four more. I think there has only been one day in three weeks when we gave away nothing. "

The Bolinas pair includes a handwritten note and ingredient list with each bread.

Most of the approaching residents are people who cannot leave the house and require other people to buy for them, or those who are

food insecure and do not have the resources to buy enough food. Richard wanted to alleviate some of the concern of these community members.

"They will feel everything that everyone else will feel: fear, uncertainty, concern for their own health," he said. "But they will probably do it alone, without the resources other people have or without another family."

According to Richard, most of the people he and Karen deliver to are over the age of 80 and considered to be at increased risk for serious disease from COVID-19. The couple also delivers bread to the local food bank.

With each offer, they attach a note that lists the bread's ingredients and a poem for an added personal touch. And they have received

Some moving responses.

"Sometimes they leave us little things like a bottle of wine or a book, which is really sweet," Karen said. "Once we got,quot; You're an angel, "and it seems like you're giving someone a bit of comfort at a really difficult time."

"I think everyone is generous somewhere in themselves, and everyone has something to give. It is a very simple thing. Any little kindness or consideration these days is a bit huge, "he said, before adding," I don't think you have to know how to do anything, but offer help … There is always a way to help because there is always a need. "