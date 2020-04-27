Lysol issues warn people against consuming or injecting products after Trump briefing

Cleaning brand Lysol has been forced to issue a warning against people who ingest or inject their products after President Donald Trump suggested it was a cure for COVID-19.

"As the world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other route)," the statement warned.

