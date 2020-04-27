Lysol issues warn people against consuming or injecting products after Trump briefing

Cleaning brand Lysol has been forced to issue a warning against people who ingest or inject their products after President Donald Trump suggested it was a cure for COVID-19.

"As the world leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered to the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other route)," the statement warned.

"As with all products, our sanitizing and sanitizing products should only be used as intended and in accordance with usage guidelines. Read the label and safety information."

The warning comes after the President said the following:

"And then I see the disinfectant where it hits you in a minute. A minute. And is there any way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost by cleaning?

"Because you see that it goes into the lungs and does a large number in the lungs, it would be interesting to verify that. So you will have to use doctors, but I find it interesting."