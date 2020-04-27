Los Angeles County's poorest communities see 3 times the number of deaths from coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Communities in Los Angeles County with high poverty rates are seeing three times as many deaths from coronavirus as communities with low poverty rates, health officials reported Monday.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, announced Monday that there were 900 new cases of coronavirus in the last day and 29 new deaths. Increases the total number of cases in the county to 20,417. The death toll at 942.

In addition, Ferrer revealed that there were 16.9 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people in Los Angeles County communities with high poverty, while communities with low poverty saw 5.5 deaths per 100,000.

"This information is deeply disturbing and speaks to the need for immediate action in communities with disproportionately high death rates," said Ferrer. "This would mean increased testing, better access and connection to health care and assistance services, and more accurate and culturally appropriate information about COVID-19."

Ferrer also revealed that the death rate from coronavirus among African Americans in Los Angeles County is still significantly higher than other races and ethnicities.

Of those who died of the disease, 37 percent were Latino, 28 percent were white, 14 percent were African-American, 8 percent were Asian, and 1 percent were Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders.

The African American population in Los Angeles County was seeing 13.2 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people. For Latinx, the rate falls to 9.8. For Asians it falls again to 7.9, and for whites it falls further to 5.7.

Meanwhile, 1,968 Los Angeles County health workers and first aid personnel have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far, and 11 of them have died, most of whom worked in nursing homes.

There was an increase of 527 new cases in the past week due to increased testing, particularly in nursing homes, Ferrer said.

Nurses account for 43 percent of all cases among health workers.

Seventy-five percent of coronavirus healthcare workers for whom the source of the exposure is known were exposed at a healthcare facility, Ferrer said.

423 residents in institutional settings in Los Angeles County have died of coronaviruses, most of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 45 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the county. Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living centers, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living centers.

Ferrer said Monday that officials initially took time to contain the outbreak in nursing homes because they did not know that infected but asymptomatic people could transmit COVID-19.

"Now that we know it, our strategy is to offer testing to all residents and skilled nursing facility staff," he said. "And we are working closely with the health services department to ensure adequate test kits and sample collection capacity in nursing homes."

More than 123,700 people in Los Angeles County have been tested for coronavirus, and 14 percent tested positive.