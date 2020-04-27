Looking back on Kristin Cavallari's star-studded dating story

Kristin CavallarI and Jay Cutler they are dunzo.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," Kristin announced on Instagram on Sunday. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."
Kristin and Jay share three children together:Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler—With a source that tells E! News: "They've been trying to figure it out for years. The kids definitely kept them together sometimes."
The couple started dating in 2010, after several high-profile romances for Kristin, whose love life has drawn attention since she starred. Lagoon beach as a high school student.
And Jay isn't actually the first NFL quarterback, Kristin, 33, dated, with the Very cavallari Star briefly dating a Heisman Trophy winner during his time on reality hit MTV. (Sorry Stephen!)
So what did A-listers do Kristin provoke rumors of romance with post-Lagoon beach? And who was he secretly dating during his time in The hills? Find out by looking back on Kristin's star-studded dating story …
Stephen Colletti
You never forget your first love … especially when MTV cameras are on hand to document every high and low in the dramatic relationship. Viewers were able to watch Kristin and Stephen's love story on Lagoon beach for two seasons, with the couple, who started dating a year before the show began filming, and Lauren Conrad delivering one of the big love triangles on TV.
"We love so much and we fight a lot. My relationship with Stephen went from our own high school romance to fodder for a hit TV show," Kristin wrote in her 2016 book: Balance in heels. "Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing that mattered to me more. I hated fighting with him on camera because I felt like he was airing all our dirty clothes."
While their romance couldn't get out of high school intact, the two have remained friends, and Kristin once told E! News he was willing to make an appearance on Very cavallari.
Matt Leinart
In the second season premiere of Laguna Beach, Stephen is devastated when he learns that Kristin moved after leaving school, dating "Matt, this guy at USC."
This guy at USC would turn out to be Matt Leinart, the star quarterback of USC who would play in the NFL. Matt never ended up appearing on the MTV hit, and his romance with Kristin was short-lived.
The couple briefly sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen together in Las Vegas in 2008, but Kristin and Matt were never together again.
Brody jenner
While they would later fake a romance for the subsequent seasons of The Hills, Kristin and Brody did date years earlier, shortly after their Laguna Beach tenure ended when they were introduced by their co-star. Talan Torriero.
"I dated Brody when I was 18, right after Lagoon beachactually, and that's it, "he said of Bethenny in 2012." And then on the show, in The hills, we had & # 39; leaving & # 39; for some episodes. "
The couple dated and dated for almost a year before quitting smoking in 2006. "It's difficult right now because I'm working all the time," he said. People at the time. "We are still good friends."
Nick Lachey
Kristin and the 98 Degrees singer sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in early 2006, a year after their high-profile split with Jessica Simpson.
But Kristin shot down the rumors and told People: "There is nothing to talk about, nothing is happening. He is a good guy, but I must say that we are just friends."
Years later, when Nick interviewed Kristin for VH1 Big morning buzz, they joked about their children sharing the same name, Camden.
Nick Zano
Shortly after her romance with Brody vanished, Kristin began dating actor Nick Zano, best known for the WB sitcom. What I like about you.
Things were pretty serious between the two of them, and Kristin even tattooed her initials on her wrist.
But when the couple left him in December 2007 and they were officially dunzo, Kristin's tattoo was removed.
Chris Evans
In 2008, Kristin was reportedly dating the future Captain America after the New York Post He claimed they were seen "hooked,quot; at the opening of Cabana One at the Mayfair Hotel in Miami.
Once again, Kristin had to tear down rumors about her own love life, telling We weekly"I heard that too! No, we're just friends. I knew Chris for a while, only through mutual friends. I've known him for a few years, actually."
Miguel Medina
While Kristin was faking onscreen romances with Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby, she was actually secretly dating someone behind the scenes during her time on The hills.
In 2010, Kristin was dating MTV camerman Miguel Medina, managing to keep their relationship a secret even from her co-stars. Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge.
"We dated for a few months and nobody knew it," he revealed to his former castmates in a recent episode of Very cavallari. "And he was dating Brody on the show, and in the meantime Miguel was filming."
He then went on to say that their relationship was exposed towards the end of their time working together because "the paparazzi took us to the airport a week before the show ended. So they caught us."
After their romance ended, Kristin began dating Jay.
