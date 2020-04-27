Looking back on Kristin Cavallari's star-studded dating story

Kristin CavallarI and Jay Cutler they are dunzo.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," Kristin announced on Instagram on Sunday. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."

Kristin and Jay share three children together:Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler—With a source that tells E! News: "They've been trying to figure it out for years. The kids definitely kept them together sometimes."

The couple started dating in 2010, after several high-profile romances for Kristin, whose love life has drawn attention since she starred. Lagoon beach as a high school student.

And Jay isn't actually the first NFL quarterback, Kristin, 33, dated, with the Very cavallari Star briefly dating a Heisman Trophy winner during his time on reality hit MTV. (Sorry Stephen!)