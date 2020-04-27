Home Local News Livestream: Berklee Afro-Pop Artist to Perform on Boston.com

Livestream: Berklee Afro-Pop Artist to Perform on Boston.com

Matilda Coleman
April 27, 2020 | 12:14 PM

In an effort to provide some virtual entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, Boston.com has partnered with Berklee College of Music student concert producer Victoria Verba to bring readers live performances by artists across genres. which include jazz, R,amp;B, pop and more. Performances take place on Boston.com's Facebook and Instagram pages, and readers can vote on a song for artists to cover beforehand.

On the cover of the Boston.com concert series with Berklee College of Music is EduArdo Omondi, an Afro-pop and R,amp;B artist from Nairobi, Kenya. The Berklee student will be featured on Boston.com's social media pages beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Omondi, whose music is based on reggae, soul and traditional African music, released the music video for his single "Wait for Me,quot; last fall. He says his music requires a constantly expanding audience free of prejudice and stigma.

The artist will perform a short set, which will feature a song chosen by Boston.com readers, on Instagram at 5 p.m. EDT and Facebook at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. You can vote below for your favorite before it goes live.

