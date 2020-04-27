Live stock market tracker during coronavirus pandemic

The S.B.A. the system crashes when a new round of small business loans opens.
Less than an hour after the Small Business Administration began receiving applications for $ 310 billion in emergency aid for small businesses on Monday morning, its computer system for processing loan applications was blocked.
"It is obvious that the system is simply flooded right now," said Craig Street, director of loans for the United Midwest Savings Bank in Columbus, Ohio. "It was very difficult to stop and start, no real way to know if it is working more to keep pressing the send button."
Lenders had predicted that the lawsuit would be overwhelming for the second round of financing through the Check Protection Program, which started earlier this month. Its initial round of financing, $ 342 billion, was sold out in 13 days. Hundreds of thousands of borrowers who applied for loans were excluded. Congress authorized a new round of funding last week, and the government began accepting applications at 10:30 a.m.del Monday.
Borrowers must apply for the money through banks or other lenders, but the S.B.A., which administers the program, must approve each loan. Because the funds are awarded on a first come, lenders are eager to get approval of their loans as soon as possible. S.B.A officials did not immediately respond to questions about technical problems that lenders reported with E-tran, the agency's computer system for processing loans.
Street said it had been submitted and approved some loans, despite the technical challenges. Two loan officers from other banks said they were also struggling to apply.
Oil prices fell on Monday, with the US benchmark rising to $ 10 a barrel as fears of a global glut of crude continued to plague energy markets.
Since last week, investors have been panicking about the depletion of oil storage facility capacity as producers continued to pump oil even when demand collapsed. This concern is most acute in the United States, where it is expected that storage facilities at Cushing, Oklahoma, reach capacity in May.
It is one of the reasons that the collapse in US crude futures has been much sharper than the global benchmark. On Monday, West Texas Intermediate crude, the US benchmark. UU., Under 27 percent to just over $ 12 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell about 9 percent to just over $ 19 a barrel.
One factor behind the price difference is that facilities Cushing have no outlet to the sea, only accessible by pipeline, while supplies of Brent can be reached by boat and can be stored there or placed in facilities around the world. Investors who bet on a rise in prices eventual oil are filling the oil, with as many as two million barrels per boat, and estacionándolos at sea, said Stanley Reed of the New York Times.
“I can send a boat to the Brent field; I can not send a boat to Cushing, "said Stuart Joyner, an analyst at Redburn, a research firm market.
Analysts say the collapse of US crude prices into negative territory on April 20 spooked investors. Oil prices are set with monthly futures contracts, with security for next month, known as the "previous month's contract," which serves as a benchmark for prices. Currently that contract is for oil to be delivered in June.
With investors extending their investments to contracts that expire later in the year, in part out of concern that they will see a repeat of last week's debacle, the June contract price is falling.
"The first month's contract is actually very little negotiated compared to a month ago," said Roger Diwan, vice president of IHS Markit, a research firm, which advises financial institutions.
A growing number of companies are paying back the loans they received from funds initial stimulus Small Business Administration of $ 349 billion after the public outcry over the funds going to large corporations, including those with other funding options .
More than $ 2 billion from the first round have been rejected or returned to the program, the head of the S.B.A. he said on Twitter Monday. A spokesman said the canceled loans would return to the next round of the program, which opened Monday.
Federal officials made it clear last week that loans should not be used for large public companies with access to other sources of capital. A New York Times The analysis found that about a dozen publicly traded companies that had previously talked about the only access to capital to borrow through the program.
The companies that have returned the money so far range from the top chains to the lowest-profile companies:
Los Angeles Lakers They confirmed that they had received and repaid a loan of $ 4.6 million. The team is among the most valuable franchises in all sports and is said to be worth thousands of millions.
Shake shack, the owner of Chris from Ruth Steak houses, Chain Kura Sushi and the restaurant company J. Alexander & # 39; s Holdings They said they would repay approximately $ 51 million in combined loans. Independent restaurateurs have said the major chains obtained funds while they were excluded from the program.
IDT Domestic Telecom, A communications and money transfers, said that return a loan of $ 10 million.
Ultralife Corporation, which makes batteries and communications equipment, said it would repay a loan of approximately $ 3.5 million. BK Technologies, which produces two-way radios, said it was paying a loan of approximately $ 2.2 million to its bank.
Ballantyne StrongA holding company of the North Carolina company, said it would pay your loan of $ 3.1 million.
Shares are higher as investors seek to reopen.
US stocks rose and world markets rebounded on Monday when governments around the world discussed when and how to reopen businesses and get their economies back on track.
The S,amp;P 500 rose about 1 percent. European stocks were trading about 2 percent higher after a largely higher day in Asia.
A quarter of companies in the S,amp;P 500 have already reported first-quarter earnings, and It wasn't pretty. More companies will open their books this week, revealing the effects of the pandemic on their businesses.
Firms Pharmaceutical companies will be closely watched for any news of Advances in Covid-19, including Pfizer, Merck and Novartis on Tuesday and AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday.
Ks Berkshire Hathaway releases its latest earnings on Saturday morning, before its widely followed annual shareholders meeting later in the day. For the first time, the "Woodstock for Capitalists,quot; will feature Warren Buffett, the president, who will have a courtroom rather than in person at a stadium in Omaha.
🗣 Other notable companies reporting this week include Boeing, Caterpillar, ebay, General Energy, Kraft Heinz, MasterCard, McDonald & # 39; s, PepsiCo, Qualcomm, Southwest Airlines, Samsung, Spotify, Starbucks, Tesla, Twitter, Visa and Yum brands.
"We are bleeding cash at an unprecedented rate, which can threaten the existence of our company," Guillaume Faury, the chief executive, wrote in a letter to the 134,000 Airbus employees. "We face a severe and immediate imbalance between our revenues and costs."
Before hitting the pandemic, Airbus was thriving at the request of customers around the world, while rival Boeing was struggling with the grounding of its most important plane, the 737 Max, after two accidents that killed a total of 346 people.
Now Airbus is also reducing the output. Airlines, its key customers, orders differ as they struggle to survive. Many of its planes are sitting on runways that cannot fly due to government restrictions and lack of demand.
Earlier this month, Airbus said it would temporarily halt or slow production at facilities like Mobile, Alabama, as well as Britain, Spain and Germany. At the time, the company said it was responding to high inventories at the sites, as well as the need to take steps in the workplace to make production safer during the pandemic.
On a recent business day, while France was still under one of Europe's tightest locks, gigantic six-foot tractor tires were rolling off the assembly line at a Michelin factory in northeast France. Further south, other Michelin plants produced tires for ambulances and fire trucks as fast as small teams of skeletons could make them.
"We cannot remain confined forever," Florent Menegaux, Michelin's chief executive, said recently by phone. "Right after the health crisis, we will have an impending economic crisis that will have huge social consequences. We have to learn to live with Covid-19."
But in France, where Michelin is located, the gradual rollout has sparked tensions with unions.
"Michelin is trying to reassure financial markets by showing that they are capable of producing," said Jean-Paul Cognet, a union leader in Clermont-Ferrand, where Michelin is headquartered. "But at what price?"
The question is echoing around the world as companies seek to recover from the blockages that have demanded a devastating economic cost. In the United States, Europe, and China, governments are calling for more emphasis on re-channeling vital industries, forcing executives to strike a balance between keeping their businesses alive and the safety of their employees.
The drop in share prices is bad enough. But investors face the loss of an income stream that may have seemed as reliable as Earth's rotation: quarterly dividends
"In a recession, companies huddle in a fetal position and reduce employment, production and inventories," said Edward Yardeni, the independent market researcher. "They stop buying their own shares and then, if they're still bleeding, they cut dividends."
The cuts have already begun, and they are expected to account for up to 30 percent of the nearly $ 500 billion that S,amp;P 500 companies paid in dividends in the past 12 months. This will increase the pain of investors who may not have realized that dividends are paid at the discretion of management and do not automatically flow year after year.
Some economists say investors really don't need dividends: repurchasing stocks or skillfully reallocating profits within a corporation can be just as beneficial, but losing dividends plus so many other losses is painful.
But companies like Ford, Boeing, Macy & # 39; s and Occidental Petroleum have already announced dividend reductions or suspensions, and many more are on the way.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Boeing It expects two to three years to pass before air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, David L. Calhoun, its chief executive, said at a shareholders meeting Monday. He said the planemaker expected to take several years before the trend of long-term growth industry recovers.
General Engines He said it was suspend its quarterly dividend and any repurchases to strengthen its cash position. When it stopped production in North America a month ago, the automaker said it was laying off 6,500 salaried workers and cutting executive salaries. In labor negotiations last year that led to a six-week strike, the union United Automobile Workers noted that G.M. He had spent more than $ 10 billion on share buybacks since 2015.
The reports were provided by Jessica Silver-Greenberg, David Enrich, Jesse Drucker, Stacy Cowley, Stanley Reed, Neil Irwin, David McCabe, Niraj Chokshi, Jason Karaian, Kevin McKenna, Liz Alderman, Jack Ewing, Ben Dooley, Jeff Sommer, Ben Casselman, Carlos Tejada, Kevin Granville and Daniel Victor.
