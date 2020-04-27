Lindsay Lohan proposes an expanded discussion with former co-stars of & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; for a possible sequel

Paramount pictures

The actress who plays Cady Heron in the hit 2004 movie makes the suggestion in response to recent comments from Rachel McAdams that she would be willing to play Regina George once again.

Lindsay Lohan is planning a Zoom call with his ex "Bad Girls"He co-stars in hopes of discussing a possible sequel.

The star recently made her long-awaited musical return with the new single "Back to Me," and has since told the British newspaper Daily Mail that she would also love a return to the big screen, especially if that means reprising her iconic role on the 2004 film as Cady Heron. .

"Of course I would say yes," said the 33-year-old. "Going back to a movie like that would be my dream, to be honest, because I haven't made one in a long time. That would be my best option."

Referring to recent comments from "Mean Girls" co-star Rachel McAdams, who said she would be willing to play Regina George again, Lindsay insisted that she could also convince others to come back.

"I think if I talk to Amanda (Seyfried) and I talk to Lacey (Chabert) and we could have a conversation together … maybe we should make a Zoom call," he said, referring to the popular video conference. application

Meanwhile, another "Mean Girls" movie is already in the works: Tina Fey, who played the teacher Norbury in the original film, is bringing the franchise to the big screen for a new project based on the Broadway musical version.

While the release and launch details remain secret, the news comes before the move of the musical "Mean Girls" to London's West End in the spring of 2021, three years after its Broadway premiere.