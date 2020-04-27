Lindsay Lohan has advice for Harry and Meghan to avoid paparazzi

Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently left Canada and settled in a "big,quot; house in the Los Angeles area after completing their final royal engagement and officially resigning as members of the royal family. First Suits Star was born and raised in California.

Ad

And, while their new nonprofit effort, Archewell, is on public hiatus right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, the world-famous couple managed to subtly deliver meals to Los Angeles residents earlier this month.

"Meghan and Harry were looking to serve at Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother, who told her that Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to,'" said the CEO of Project. Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News. "They contacted us and came in and gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very committed to everyone they met and asked us questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable customers , people who have compromised immune systems who are most likely to contract the coronavirus. "

"I gave them the protocols in terms of masks, gloves and six feet of social distance. So, they went out and knocked on the doors in masks and N95 gloves," Richard shared. "They were pretty undercover, so some of the people they handed over to had no idea who they were. We got a call yesterday from someone who said, 'I just realized. Was that who I think he was?' # 39; "