Lindsay Lohan has advice for Harry and Meghan to avoid paparazzi

Trying to avoid paparazzi? Lindsay Lohan He definitely understands it.
After all, there was a time when the star was unable to escape the paparazzi wherever it turned. While the 33-year-old singer has pulled back somewhat from the spotlight glare while living abroad, she hasn't forgotten what life is like for a celebrity in California.
While you chat with Andy Cohen in your SiriusXM program, Radio andy, raised claims that Prince harry and Meghan Markle he moved to Malibu, an area where he said it is "a ton of paparazzi."
He asked Lohan to give the couple advice to avoid the paparazzi, prompting some laughter from Lohan. "I mean, unless you own a different private beach, right?" she teased. "You can't go to those beaches without being there, you can't even surf enough."
"It's really difficult to do something publicly (there)," he said. However, if the royal couple is looking to settle into a new home right now, Lohan noted that this is a good time considering that people stay within social distance.
"The moment right now, luckily, is that everyone is more at home," he said. "But, once I'm done … just … get drivers."
Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently left Canada and settled in a "big,quot; house in the Los Angeles area after completing their final royal engagement and officially resigning as members of the royal family. First Suits Star was born and raised in California.
And, while their new nonprofit effort, Archewell, is on public hiatus right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, the world-famous couple managed to subtly deliver meals to Los Angeles residents earlier this month.
"Meghan and Harry were looking to serve at Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother, who told her that Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to,'" said the CEO of Project. Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News. "They contacted us and came in and gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very committed to everyone they met and asked us questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable customers , people who have compromised immune systems who are most likely to contract the coronavirus. "
"I gave them the protocols in terms of masks, gloves and six feet of social distance. So, they went out and knocked on the doors in masks and N95 gloves," Richard shared. "They were pretty undercover, so some of the people they handed over to had no idea who they were. We got a call yesterday from someone who said, 'I just realized. Was that who I think he was?' # 39; "
