Lincoln Center Theater Executive Producer Was 97 – Up News Info

Bernard Gersten, a pioneering force in the New York City nonprofit theatrical movement, died today of pancreatic cancer at his home in Manhattan. He was 97 years old.

His death was announced by his daughter Jenny Gersten.

"The Lincoln Center Theater mourns our beloved Bernard Gersten, who died peacefully this morning in his sleep at the astonishing age of 97," the theater company said in a statement. "Bernie's intelligence, his innate sense of kindness, bravery, wisdom, generosity, elegance and ingenuity, and most importantly, deep knowledge and love for the theater, made him a giant in our profession and a dear friend to many. .. LCT would not be here today were it not for the talent and love of this extraordinary man. "

Gersten worked with Joseph Papp to establish both the Public Theater in the East Village and the New York Shakespeare Festival, located at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, on the cultural cornerstones of New York City. He followed that job in 1985 with nearly 30 years as an executive producer for Lincoln Center Theater, a tenure that saw the nonprofit company emerge as one of the nation's top theater producers.

In the audience, Gersten was deputy director of founder Papp: As an associate producer of Papp from 1960 to 1978, Gersten helped bring on stage plays like Hair, A Chorus Line, Streamers, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, and That Championship Season, among many others. Shakespeare in the Park, under the auspices of the Public Theater, would provide the first career highlights for Raul Julia, Meryl Streep and James Earl Jones.

Gersten and Papp ended their partnership in 1978 in a very public disagreement over Papp's decision not to produce Michael Bennett's ballroom, the follow-up to A Chorus Line director-writer-choreographer. In a show of loyalty to Bennett, Gersten himself co-produced Dance room on Broadway, although the musical was not well received and failed in a few months.

However, Gersten's tenure at the Lincoln Center Theater restored the producer to his previous success, with nearly three decades of often groundbreaking plays, musicals and revivals: Six Degrees of Separation from John Guare, Tom's The Coast of Utopia. Stoppard, a 1995 revival of The Heredera starring Cherry Jones, the 1994 carousel revival starring Audra McDonald, Vanya and Sonia, and Christopher Durang's Masha and Spike, to name a few.

In total, Gersten received 14 Tony Awards throughout his career, and received the Tony Award for his career in 2013.

Among his roles in Public and LCT, Gersten was Executive Vice President at Zoetrope Studios at Francis Ford Coppola and Vice President at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Gersten is survived by his wife Cora Cahan, founding president of the New 42nd Street nonprofit development agency and current president of the Baryshnikov Arts Center; daughters Jenny Gersten and Jilian Cahan Gersten; and grandchildren