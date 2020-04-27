Lil Uzi Vert shares a screenshot image of Rihanna showing off her underwear

WENN / Instagram

This is not the first time that Uzi has publicly shown his affection for Rihanna in 2019, the Philly rapper tweeted that he would be waiting for her, that he was dating Hassan Jameel at the time.

At this point, it is no secret that Lil Uzi Vert she is in love with Rihanna. The rapper makes it clear once again in his latest Instagram story post in which he republished The Diamonds' Boomerang video.

On Saturday, April 25, Rihanna shared in her account a video of her showing a piece of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The Barbados star showed off her toned abs as she pulled on a black shirt that rose playfully.

In the Boomerang clip, the "Umbrella" singer emphasized her pure black underwear. Seemingly trying to get her fans to buy the sexy piece, Rihanna included a slider link to the Savage X Fenty official website.

Apparently, Uzi found out about the post and wasted no time reacting. Showing that he appreciated the video, the rapper took a blurred image screenshot of his story before posting the photo on his own.

This is not the first time that Uzi has publicly shown his affection for Rihanna. In November 2019, the Philadelphia rapper tweeted that he would be waiting for Rihanna, who was dating Hassan Jameel at the time, before making a move. "I think when I become THE ONLY ONE, she will be my friend until that day, I don't want to hear about her, she is perfect," he wrote in the now-deleted post. The next day, Uzi sounded skeptical when he wrote, "Heck, no, she would never look at me."

However, the queen did not think so. He sent a signed copy of his recently released 500-page visual autobiography to the rapper. Uzi took her Instagram account to share a photo of the precious gift. "For my damn Uzi," Rihanna wrote on the first page.