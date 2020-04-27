Lil Baby says she'll "go to hustle,quot; unless her QC music gives her $ 5 million

Lil Baby has been releasing music from left to right, but it looks like she won't be in the near future if her record label doesn't give her what she wants!

Baby brought IG live with an interesting message to Quality Control Music. He says he will be back on the streets if his $ 5 million is not raised!

"I told my label that they had to give me $ 5 million or I'm going to hurry up, dammit," he said. "I can't be sitting in any house, man, I get money. Give me $ 5 million or I'm doing what I do. "

And while Lil Baby is clearly giving his label an ultimatum on his bread, he says his label cares about him, so they might give in to his request.

"I know my label cares about me. They don't want to screw me without making bulls, so they screwed with me. "

He also made it clear that he was not referring to the sale of drugs, after some of his fans asked him how he would make money "rushing,quot; saying, "No, I don't have to sell any drugs. You know, I'm just in a hurry. drugs, just something. "

It is not immediately clear if Lil Baby was joking in his life or not, or if there really is a problem between him and his label. We will keep you informed about tea, as always, Roomies!