Leah Messer admits she lied about having a miscarriage 7 years ago – Reveals that she got an abortion!

Leah Messer revealed that seven years ago, when she claimed she had a miscarriage in Teen Mom, it was not the truth! Turns out, she actually had an abortion at the time and now she's finally ready to talk about it!

At the time, she was pregnant with what would have been her and her fiancé, Jeremy Calvert's first child, and during an episode of Teen Mom, she was sincere for allegedly having a miscarriage.

However, in her new book titled Hope, Grace and Faith, Leah wrote that it was not really a miscarriage but an abortion.

As for the reason she lied about it in 2013, she explains that some people close to her, including her mother, urged her.

Leah tells People that ‘I had low self-esteem at that point in my life and allowed 100% others to control my decision making. Really, with all my heart, I felt like I was convinced of that (having a miscarriage). "

She was already the mother of twins Aliannah and Aleeah, who were only 2 years old, and she and her father, Corey Simms, divorced.

Soon after the breakup, she started seeing Jeremy, so when she found out she had gotten pregnant with him, she was still struggling with her feelings for Corey.

It was then that he decided to take the abortion pills.

Leah continued to admit that ndo Looking back now, she wishes she had possessed him. I wish I had what was going on. (I wish I hadn't been) afraid of what everyone was going to say. But I will not dwell on the decision I made at the time. I'm going to overcome the decision I made and learn from that experience. "

Finally, she and Jeremy ended up welcoming a child together in February 2013: Adalynn.



