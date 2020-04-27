Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child

What new! Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child!

My face when I heard this announcement:

Just over a year after getting married, Lea and her husband, Zandy Reich, are preparing for a new edition for their family.

There is no news on how advanced Lea is, but I hope she has a smooth and healthy pregnancy.

Mazel tov Lea and Zandy & # 39; s Joywhat to be!

Fox

I can't wait for that boy to find out what icon his mom is.

