Lea Michele is pregnant and expects her first child with Zandy Reich

read Michele she's about to be a mom!

A source confirms E! News that the actress and singer is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich.

"They have always wanted to be parents," shared a source with People who first reported the news.

The happy news comes after the couple married in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, California. And although the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, they are still in the newly married phase.

"They love the feeling of being married and calling each other husband and wife," a source previously shared with E! News. "They were so excited about the whole (wedding) weekend and kept talking about how magical and amazing it was. They didn't want it to end and they still remember more and more details that they had forgotten."