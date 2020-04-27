Laura Benanti of Broadway launched a life preserver for musical theater students – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: On March 13, two days after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, Broadway Tony Award winner Laura Benanti left her parents' home in New Jersey, where the actress and singer was isolating herself with her husband. and her three year old daughter. and gave what could be the closest thing to a graduation speech that many students will experience this year.

Benanti, who won the Tony in 2008 Gypsyhighlighted as Baroness Elsa Schräder on NBC's 2013 The sound of live music! and she was more Melania than Melania herself in recurring appearances in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, He turned on his phone camera and began to speak, sympathizing with high school students across the country whose musical productions had been affected by the pandemic. She urged the children to send her their video presentations for them to watch.

Benanti was expecting maybe 20 presentations. The total is now over 6,000, and it still counts.

Now the actress is taking the project she calls SunshineSongs one step further: On May 2, she will host a special live concert made up of those student videos, along with some live performances, giving to students who thought her work would happen. Unnoticed National Audience After that, Benanti and her friend Kate Deiter-Maradei will partner with three companies to turn the video presentations into 30-minute collections, to be shown in senior centers and children's hospitals. (One website, SunshineSongs.com, has additional information on the live stream special.)

Those efforts come immediately after Benanti's newly released version of the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," along with a video featuring some of those students, their family and friends, and a tribute to the doctors and nurses who put their lives into the place. line. All proceeds from the single will go to the FoodCorps charity.

In this column for Up News Info, Benanti explains what inspired her to communicate, why she wasn't surprised by Broadway's response, and more.

Benanti recently spoke to Up News Info about these projects, what motivated her to communicate, and the response she received from students and more than a few Broadway stars. Theater, he says, "is how we tell our stories, and I think it will always be that way."

The next column is from Benanti as Up News Info was told. It has been edited and condensed.

My mom is a voice teacher. The day my husband and daughter and I came to stay with my parents in New Jersey, very, very early, the first day of quarantine, she was saying how all of her student's school programs were canceled and that she was really sad for them and worried for them. So I thought, you know, maybe I'll go to social media, and I know it's not the same as their communities really seeing all the hard work they've put into their performances, but at least it's something, knowing that I'm watching and want see them. I thought it would be like 20 videos or something, but I've received over 6,000 submissions, and tThere is no sign of it stopping. I have seen each one and commented on each one and it is not slowing down, and that makes me incredibly happy.

And now it is not only the school children who do not get to make their musicals, but the young children and the elderly, the painters, the dancers and the poets, artists of all kinds who come. What I really love, and as I said, I've looked at all of them, is I have not seen any negative comments in any of the publications, something that is not known on the Internet.

I think he realized in part for the moment: it was the first day of quarantine and nothing like it existed yet. So I think part of that was time, frankly.

But I also believe that school musicals are not only for children, but also for the community. They bring communities together and it's a way to connect. Everyone knows someone whose high school musical or high school musical was canceled and they know how devastating it was for children.

I hesitate to play favorites because I don't want to turn SunshineSongs into a contest, but there are definitely stories that moved me incredibly. There's a young man, who's actually in my "Sucker" music video, who was supposed to be Seymour in his high school production. Little shop of horrors. And what moved me about his post is that one of the reasons he was so disappointed not to be able to do it is because he wanted to show his community that a person his size is bigger, he could be a leader. I was very touched by that. There is a young woman named Khadija who is from Union High School and sang a song by Once on this island, and she is such an extraordinary talent and such a beautiful person and spirit.

A boy named Noah, who is five years old, has Down syndrome and published a SunshineSong, and through that I have now become friends with his two parents, who adopted him at birth and who live outside of Detroit. There are so many people I feel like I have connected through this, and many parents are reaching out to say they are so thankful that their child has something to focus on right now. Not to go too deep into this, but the physiological benefits of singing are undeniable. Only the breath it takes to sustain a note calms the nervous system. Calm the person who sings and calm the person who listens. There is no downside.

This generation of young people identifies themselves as anxious more than any previous generation in our nation's history. That is a big problem for me. We are dealing with mental health and anxiety on a large scale.

So now there is a combination of a predisposition towards anxiety, isolation, along with not knowing what is fact and what is fiction, not knowing when it will end and then having the one thing they really expected and put so much hard work into throughout the year, to have it removed, I really worried about his mental health. I'm not like "musical theater can save the world!" But I really feel that we have to connect as people to survive. And he wanted these children to know that someone was there for them, that they were not alone. That someone was there to see them, so it is important for me to see and comment on each video. I want you to know that this is not just lip service, I am really there.

Now I have been able to take it even further. My friend Kate Deiter-Maradei, mediator and community activist outside of Raleigh, and I have partnered with three companies: K4 Connect, Prompt and Seniorly to take SUnshineSongs performances and turn them into 30-minute concert specials, which we will then provide to residents in senior communities and children's hospitals. This is purely charitable. No one earns money for this.

Our website SunshineSongs.com will host our first concert, a live party on Saturday, May 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. I am organizing it, we will show some of the videos and some of the children will perform live, and I will interview them. And we will have some residents of a senior center that we will interact with. So we are creating a kind of intergenerational concert for people who are not on social media but really need connection right now. They really need human connection. And what better way to do it than through song?

What I can say is that with initiatives like SunshineSongs, where we are going to see how incredibly talented these children are, we will all discover ways to continue the great tradition of theater. Theater is primitive. It is what we have been doing since we started standing on two legs, living in caves and painting on the walls. This is how we tell our stories, and I think it will always be so.

I recorded an album to be released sometime, everything is kind of a TBD right now in the world, and we always wanted to release a single from the album around this time. But the single we were originally going to go with ultimately was simply not the right decision for the times we are in. So we went through the song list, which is 11 songs, and "Sucker" was really the only song that I felt could make sense in terms of what we're all dealing with. However, the idea of ​​monetizing it seemed wrong to me, so I decided to donate 100% of my profits to FoodCorps, an organization that I highly respect. They are a very innovative organization, their members are part of the communities they serve because hunger is certainly not a one-size-fits-all situation. In the USA USA One in six children relies on their school cafeteria for most of their nutrition, so FoodCorps ensures that no child goes hungry during this time. And beyond that, they work tirelessly to pinpoint and deal with deep inequities in our education and healthcare systems. I am very proud to donate my winnings to you.

With the music video, I felt like I had a chance to create a little time capsule in terms of what we're going through. I got in touch with my family and friends, I got in touch with people on social media and asked them how they were serving in their communities. Most importantly, I wanted to honor the medical professionals who are putting themselves on the line for all of us. They have families that cannot see. My friend Joy is pregnant and has two young children, and her husband is in the video cleaning people. She hasn't seen him in five weeks. So I wanted to bring some joy to the people through the song, to honor the time we live in, as well as the people who work so hard to make this horrible time safer for all of us.

I come from a really small town: 89 kids in my graduation class and none of them was interested in musicals except me. So we didn't have a theater program: our science teacher directed our musicals. For me, it felt like survival. It felt like something I could put my time, attention and creativity into making me feel like I wasn't just ruining my life. That's what it felt like to live in my rural town, like I was going to fall apart if I couldn't do something, and the theater was what I had to do. It seemed important to me and that's why I knew how important it is to these children. I wanted them to know that someone is acknowledging that.

The Broadway community – my community – were these children. It never surprises me when Broadway meets people in a time of need. In the 1980s, when no one was saying the word AIDS, Broadway Cares was already raising money to help find a cure and help people in need. You know, you don't go on Broadway or the theater because you want to be rich and famous, because that doesn't really happen. You do it because you love it and you can't imagine doing anything else, and you want to feel your heart beating in the same space as 1,000 other hearts as you sing to them. That is something very different from going to Hollywood. People in this community. were the kids for whom the high school musical was a lifesaver, sometimes literally, and so have Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt and Stephanie J. Block and Haley Kilgore and many Broadway luminaries commenting and continuing to comment on those videos from students, does it warm my heart? 100% Does it surprise me? Absolutely not. I'm not taking it for granted, but I would have been surprised if they hadn't. This is a community that elevates people. This is a community that comes together. So no matter how much television or film I make, in my bones, in my marrow, I will always be a theater person. Forever.