Lara Dutta talks about her equation with Salman Khan

Actress Lara Dutta is quite active on social media, where she is often seen sharing photos and videos of herself and her loved ones. The actress recently discussed her equation with her castmates and friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In an interview with a portal, she said: “I am truly blessed! Over the years, I have worked with such amazing co-stars that they have become friends. For Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan, I have also been one of the boys!

He also added: "And I am notoriously called Lara Paaji! (Laughter) I am very happy that Salman shared the advance of Hundred (his new web series) and gave us his support. He is a genuinely charming human being and the one who spread the word it was very very nice. " Cute!