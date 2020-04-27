Landfill remains identified as Dystynee Avery, 19 – Up News Info

– Western Minnesota authorities said Monday that the remains recovered from a landfill have been identified as those of a missing 19-year-old woman who prosecutors say was killed and dismembered.

The Ramsey County Coroner's Office positively identified the remains discovered last week as Dystynee Avery's, Moorhead police said.

Ethan Broad, 27, of Moorhead, was charged last week with unintentional second-degree murder while committing a serious crime in Avery's death.

Two people were arrested last week on murder accessory charges, and police said Monday that a 33-year-old man from West Fargo, North Dakota, was also arrested on murder accessory charges. He is in a North Dakota jail awaiting his extradition to Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but said it was an act of self-defense. The complaint says he cut his body with a saw, placed the remains in trash bags and dumped them in containers near his apartment in South Moorhead, near the border with North Dakota.

