Lakers received $ 4.6M in federal aid – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the richest sports franchises in the world, received $ 4.6 million this month through the federal aid package that was designed to provide relief to thousands of small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an ESPN report on Monday, the Lakers received and then repaid a $ 4.6 million loan that the franchise somehow obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Money from the $ 349 billion PPP program, which was passed as part of the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act (CARES) earlier this month, ran out so quickly that Congress was forced to pass a second aid package last week that includes another $ 310 billion

The PPP program has received considerable criticism for distributing money to larger companies while leaving small companies with nothing.

"The Lakers qualified and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program," the Lakers said in a statement to ESPN. “Once we found out that the program funds had been exhausted, we paid off the loan so that the financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain fully committed to supporting both our employees and our community. "

According to Forbes, the Lakers were the eighth most valuable sports franchise in the world last year, valued at $ 3.7 billion. His team's payroll this year, which includes people like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, was $ 125 million.

Last week, the hamburger chain Shake Shack announced that it had repaid a $ 10 million PPP loan. Ruth's Chris Steak House also did the same with a $ 20 million loan after receiving a significant negative reaction.

USC, however, defended its decision to accept $ 20 million in federal aid money.