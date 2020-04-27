L.A. County Mayor Garcetti, Governor, sees "Baby Steps" toward reopening – Up News Info

On Monday, Los Angeles County reported 29 more coronavirus-related deaths. That is a rebound from the 18 reported on Sunday, and counteracts the downward trend of recent days. The new reports brought the total death toll in the virus region to 942.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County Public Health Department, said Monday that there were 900 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 20,417.

Those numbers may be an insufficient count, as Ferrar said last week that the county is still awaiting test results from various labs.

Earlier in the day, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a radio interview that he foresees "small steps" toward reopening the city "in the next two to six weeks." Garcetti added that "it is not really an appointment, or the few cases that it has, it is the infrastructure that it has to manage to open."

The mayor emphasized that large-scale testing would be critical to the reopening process.

Garcetti said the city focuses on "making sure we have people to track and trace, and testing to make sure we know what the prevalence and infectivity is at any time."

California Governor Gavin Newsom saw a similar timeline.

"We have made real progress," Newsom said in its daily COVID update on Monday. "We are just weeks away, not months, from making significant changes to our stay-at-home request."

But Newsom also sounded cautious, recording his displeasure at reports of Californians flocking to Southland beaches over the weekend.

"We cannot see the images as we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beach and in other parts of the state of California … This virus is not taken on the weekend off."