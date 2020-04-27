Kylie Jenner shows off her never-before-seen bikini twerking skills

Kylie Jenner, It's you?!

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star fans did a double take when she put her dance moves on full display. On Monday afternoon, she showed off her twerking skills for all to see on her best friend's TikTok page.

Dancing to the popular Tiger kinginspired version of Megan Thee Stallionhit song "Savage,quot; Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou (also known as Stassie Baby) twerked in small bikinis.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul donned a two-piece black outfit, which appeared to have a thong bottom, while its ruched top was designed with a few strings hanging down the front. It was a simple and minimalist outfit, but it was far from basic.

As for Stassie? She opted for something more colorful and bright, and was wearing a tie-dye swimsuit.

"I can't convince myself that it didn't happen," said the video for Stassi's TikTok video, with images of the two best friends playing the tune.