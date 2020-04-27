Kylie Jenner shows off her never-before-seen bikini twerking skills

Kylie Jenner, It's you?!
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star fans did a double take when she put her dance moves on full display. On Monday afternoon, she showed off her twerking skills for all to see on her best friend's TikTok page.
Dancing to the popular Tiger kinginspired version of Megan Thee Stallionhit song "Savage,quot; Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou (also known as Stassie Baby) twerked in small bikinis.
The 22-year-old beauty mogul donned a two-piece black outfit, which appeared to have a thong bottom, while its ruched top was designed with a few strings hanging down the front. It was a simple and minimalist outfit, but it was far from basic.
As for Stassie? She opted for something more colorful and bright, and was wearing a tie-dye swimsuit.
"I can't convince myself that it didn't happen," said the video for Stassi's TikTok video, with images of the two best friends playing the tune.
While many fans were incredulous about Kylie's main dance moves, she recently revealed that she's very good at twerking.
@stassiebaby
I can't convince myself that it didn't happen … @kyliejenner ## fyp
? original sound – stassiebaby
Sitting with her closest friends, Stassie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer, the reality show personality said she would probably win a twerking contest.
"Honestly, people don't know this about me, but they move!" Kylie said in a chat with her best friends, that it was posted on her YouTube channel last month.
In addition to showing off her stellar dance moves, the KUWTK Star has been sharing a softer, simpler side of herself.
Case in point: You have been using relaxed settings that we normal people can copy. Over the weekend, he sported a cropped white T-shirt and baggy jeans. It was so elegant!
Furthermore, her glamor was also moderate compared to her normal makeup and hair appearance. With just a touch of mascara, baby pink lipstick, and pink blush, the beauty mogul looked completely different.
Later she noticed that she has been "experimenting,quot; with her makeup.
If this is a new era for Kylie, we are here for it!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML955b471f4dcbcad361df0e82bc47ef8f12%%MINIFYHTML955b471f4dcbcad361df0e82bc47ef8f13%