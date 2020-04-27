Kylie Jenner shows blonde hair and a fresh face, but fans say something is wrong

Kylie Jenner shared some clips with herself in the morning while showing off a fresh face and new blonde hair. People loved her freckles and natural look, but some people also said that something feels a little wrong about her look, although they couldn't point out what exactly is not right.

Look at the clips for yourself and see if something is wrong:

Someone said, "It looked completely different when you had your own show," and another follower posted this: "The surgery makes everyone pretty excited."

One follower said, "Lol, she did this because of that paparazzi photo that was hanging around," and someone else posted the following message: "It's not Kylie cosmetics that are expensive dermatologists in Los Angeles."

Another commenter said: U Ummmmm no! Not long ago … Yall published her real face without makeup! That's the real cool face of Kylie, "while someone else posted this message:" Everyone ignored the photo of her getting into the car, in public. "

Someone else got excited about Kylie and said, & # 39; Kylie is beautiful with or without makeup & # 39 ;, and one commenter also mentioned the makeup-free photo the paparazzi shared not too long ago: & # 39; He didn't like that paparazzi photo that everyone posted of her without makeup hahaha.

An Instagram installer said: ‘It looks cute but very different. This just shows how much you can do when you take the time to get ready. "

In other news, Kylie has been making some major moves these days amid the global crisis. It has been revealed by the latest reports from Harper’s Bazaar that he has just bought a new home worth about $ 36.5 million. It seems this was the discounted price!

According to People, the "massive complex has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms,quot; and "even has 20 parking spaces for Kylie's various luxury cars."



