Kylie Jenner fans get mad at her family for not forgiving Jordyn Woods

Seeing that Khloe Kardashian has been back on good terms with her former deceiver Tristan Thompson, fans can't help but point out the KarJenner family's injustice for keeping Jordyn a secret.

Jordyn Woods she has hinted that she is ready to make peace with her former best friend Kylie Jenner, but the latter has not publicly responded to the subtle motive. On the other hand, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian he's back on good terms with his ex Tristan Thompson, who was accused of cheating on her with Jordyn.

The flirtatious interaction between Khloe and Tristan was recently highlighted in an episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"Which prompted fans to react to the KarJenner family's injustice for having forgiven the NBA star while still avoiding Jordyn. Upon viewing the episode, one person reacted on Instagram." I'm still mad that Jordan was sacrificed for a story. "

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "I agree," before noticing that Jordyn seemed to be fine without being around the famous family. "It's amazing to see Jordan's glow. She is so beautiful and talented, but we would never know if they don't try to destroy her," added the fan.

Meanwhile, others accused Kylie's sisters of being secretly jealous of Jordyn, which was believed to be the reason why they threw the Instagram model under the bus. "Kylie liked or had someone close. The others were jealous of her relationship and the gifts Kylie gave her. They (the sisters) talked about her throwing parties with their friends and not them," theorized a third user.

Okay, someone else chimed in: "Okay, secretly they didn't have to like her because of the way they threw her under the bus. And all the K's and friends started bullying her the next day."

Others, however, thought Jordyn was involved in the cheating scandal, which they say was staged for a publicity stunt, so people have no reason to be mad at Kylie or her family. "She was clearly into it, so why be angry?" one person asked other commenters. "Jordyn was involved," commented another similar.

Jordyn recently sparked speculation that she may be sending a secret message to Kylie after he posted a photo of her taken while on vacation with her former best friend in January 2019. The social media personality titled the plugin, "imissyouandiloveyou" , prompting many I wonder if it was directed at the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

"Do you miss Kylie!" asked a curious follower. "I think (she misses Kylie) because this photo was taken on her vacation with Kylie," a second user chimed in. Another fan commented, "You were on vacation with Kylie, I remember this … it's okay to miss her."

Jordyn and Kylie were inseparable before having a fight. However, just a month after their tropical vacation that was captured at the time of the setback, their friendship tore due to Jordyn's alleged romance with Khloe's then-boyfriend Tristan.