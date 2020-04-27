Kristin Cavallari removes his wife from Instagram in the middle of Jay Cutler's split

Kristin Cavallarino longer Jay CutlerInstagram wife.

On Monday, fans noticed that the Very cavallari Star had removed the word "wife,quot; from her Instagram bio after announcing her divorce. Now, her bio reads: "Mom, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames and @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes bestselling author | Real comfort in September !! @verycavallari & # 39; & # 39 ;.

This important change occurs one day after the shocking breakup of the couple. Kristin shared a photo of herself and the retired NFL player to share the devastating news with fans.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," wrote the mother of three children. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "