Kristin Cavallari removes his wife from Instagram in the middle of Jay Cutler's split

On Monday, fans noticed that the Very cavallari Star had removed the word "wife,quot; from her Instagram bio after announcing her divorce. Now, her bio reads: "Mom, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames and @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes bestselling author | Real comfort in September !! @verycavallari & # 39; & # 39 ;.
This important change occurs one day after the shocking breakup of the couple. Kristin shared a photo of herself and the retired NFL player to share the devastating news with fans.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," wrote the mother of three children. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "
Following their separation, a source told E! News that Kristin and Jay, who are parents of Camden7 Jaxon, 5 and Saylor, 4, had "raised the idea of divorce several times in recent years,quot; and that "they finally decided that both are not happy,quot;.
"They've been trying to figure it out for years. The kids definitely kept them together sometimes," the source explained, adding, "They've really been trying to get it working for years, but they're on different pages about lifestyles and were arguing a lot."
Now, The hills Alum and professional soccer player are working to keep things "friendly,quot; as they sail together in parenting together. The source also noted that the Nashville-based couple has been "trying to make it as normal as possible for the children,quot; and is still "solving their life situation."
Fans of the former couple know they have been honest about their marital struggles on their show Very cavallari. Back in season 3 of the E! reality series, Jay was accused of having an affair with then-best friend Kristin Kelly Henderson. After denying the cheating allegations, Kristin shared that she did not feel supported by the former quarterback.
