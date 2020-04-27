Kristin Cavallari felt Jay Cutler did not support her career

Kristin Cavallari may have been standing on the sidelines for much of Jay CutlerNFL career, but now it's up to her to be the star player.

On Sunday, the reality TV couple revealed that they started a divorce process after ten years together. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of," shared his statement, which they posted on their respective Instagram. "This is just the situation of two people separating."

But a source tells E! The news that their breakup was due in part to Kristin feeling Jay "wasn't as supportive of her career as she would have liked."

The source reveals that Kristin and Jay sought marriage "counseling,quot; to resolve their problems. "The problems were ongoing for a long time," shares the source. "Things were not improving. They both wanted the marriage to work."