Kristin Cavallari felt Jay Cutler did not support her career

Kristin Cavallari may have been standing on the sidelines for much of Jay CutlerNFL career, but now it's up to her to be the star player.
On Sunday, the reality TV couple revealed that they started a divorce process after ten years together. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of," shared his statement, which they posted on their respective Instagram. "This is just the situation of two people separating."
But a source tells E! The news that their breakup was due in part to Kristin feeling Jay "wasn't as supportive of her career as she would have liked."
The source reveals that Kristin and Jay sought marriage "counseling,quot; to resolve their problems. "The problems were ongoing for a long time," shares the source. "Things were not improving. They both wanted the marriage to work."
A second source adds: "This was a backlog and a long time to come. It was not a sudden decision and they have known for a while that things were going in this direction."
As for her three children. Camden Jack Cutler7 Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 5 and Saylor James Cutler4, the first source shares that their "children will come first,quot;, so Kristin and Jay "still live under one roof,quot; and why they decided not to cancel their vacation in the Bahamas in March, despite struggling with their marriage. "They did not cancel the trip to the Bahamas because of the children. It was a pre-planned vacation and they did not want to spoil it," the source said.
According to both sources, Kristin and Jay will be staying together at their Nashville home for the foreseeable future, where they intend to become parents to the three children. The first source says, "The hope, of course, is to remain friends, but time will tell."
While the second source says Kristin wants to "co-parent,quot; with Jay, it should be noted that the owner of Uncommon James is requesting to be named "primary residential parent," according to court documents obtained by E! News. He also cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; and "inappropriate marital conduct,quot; as a reason for divorce.
Although they are in the early days of their divorce, the second source notes, "They hope to be cordial and civil to each other and will do their best."
To see the romance of Kristin and Jay in Very cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes here.
