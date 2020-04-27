Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get divorced

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, the star of the E! Show, very Cavallari are getting divorced.

The couple announced the news through their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

"With great sadness after 10 years together, we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," says their joint statement. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating."

