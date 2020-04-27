Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get divorced

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, the star of the E! Show, very Cavallari are getting divorced.

The couple announced the news through their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

"With great sadness after 10 years together, we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," says their joint statement. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating."

Cavallari is best known for her role in the MTV reality television series, The Hills.

She later married Cutler, who was a former NFL quarterback in 2013. They share three children: their sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Last month he revealed that he would be making an appearance in The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot of the original.

"Yes, I'm going to make an appearance on The Hills," said Cavallari at the time. "I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I always say a lot, but people expect that from me."

She continued, "I'm excited! I'm actually very excited," she said. "I think it will be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yes, I am looking forward to it."